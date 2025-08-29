Foot Locker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 194,886 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof2,956% compared to the average daily volume of 6,378 put options.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.32). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 100,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,016 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $154,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

