Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Citigroup raised Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Macquarie lowered Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Fortescue Price Performance
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.
