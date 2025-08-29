Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Citigroup raised Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Macquarie lowered Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortescue Price Performance

About Fortescue

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Fortescue has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

