Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Fuji Electric Trading Up 1.6%
OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.07.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.