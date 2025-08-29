Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Fuji Electric Trading Up 1.6%

OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.07.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

