FY2025 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Lifted by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $34.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,783,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 177,748 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

