Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.84. 294,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,723,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. Gaotu Techedu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Gaotu Techedu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

