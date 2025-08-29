Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.42. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

