GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

GDS Stock Up 4.2%

Institutional Trading of GDS

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. GDS has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 1,678.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,194 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

