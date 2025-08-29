GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Holdings Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $40,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,631,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,120,000 after purchasing an additional 555,816 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GEHC opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

