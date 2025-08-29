Getty Realty Corporation $GTY Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 52.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 468.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $211,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GTY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corporation has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $33.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 163.48%.

Getty Realty Profile

