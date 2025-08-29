GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $51,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.72 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

