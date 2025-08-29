Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Construction has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,806.16. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $109.86 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $112.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

