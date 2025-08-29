Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.55. Grupo Televisa shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 556,306 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Grupo Televisa by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $787.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

