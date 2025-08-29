Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $64.25 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 657680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

