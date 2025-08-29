HC Wainwright Expects Lower Earnings for Applied Digital

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

APLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 6.17.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the sale, the director owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,775.14. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $42,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

