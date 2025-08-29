HC Wainwright Expects Lower Earnings for Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
APLD opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 6.17.
In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the sale, the director owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,775.14. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $42,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
