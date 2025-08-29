HC Wainwright Forecasts Briacell Therap Q1 Earnings

Get Briacell Therap alerts:

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Briacell Therap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Briacell Therap’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Briacell Therap’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Briacell Therap Stock Down 3.9%

BCTX opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.07. Briacell Therap has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Briacell Therap ( NASDAQ:BCTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 13th. The company reported ($16.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.60) by $1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Briacell Therap stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 1.90% of Briacell Therap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

