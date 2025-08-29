HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of OKUR Q3 Earnings

Get OnKure Therapeutics alerts:

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OnKure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OnKure Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered OnKure Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OKUR opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.40. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OnKure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OnKure Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,088,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in OnKure Therapeutics by 417.8% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 631,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OnKure Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 663,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 224,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

