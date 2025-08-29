HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for Soluna Earnings

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Soluna in a research note issued on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.86). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Soluna’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Shares of SLNH opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Soluna has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.07. Soluna had a negative net margin of 222.81% and a negative return on equity of 183.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Soluna by 118.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 64,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Soluna by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Soluna news, Director William P. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 175,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,754.58. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $48,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

