Head to Head Analysis: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) versus Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Dynatrace has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 27.75% 9.15% 6.00% Unisys -4.16% -12.55% 1.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dynatrace and Unisys”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.78 billion 8.63 $483.68 million $1.63 31.21 Unisys $2.01 billion 0.14 -$193.40 million ($1.18) -3.32

Dynatrace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynatrace and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 17 1 2.79 Unisys 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dynatrace currently has a consensus target price of $62.72, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Unisys has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 97.96%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Unisys on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.