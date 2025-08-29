Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Heatwurx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Heatwurx Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Heatwurx has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Heatwurx will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heatwurx Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

