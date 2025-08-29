HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $58.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. HF Sinclair traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 346742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

DINO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 0.97.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

