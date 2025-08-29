Hillenbrand Inc $HI Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $7,736,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 176,482 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $3,594,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 28.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 439,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 98,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is -360.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

