Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,307 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $505,973.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,254.14. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $114,486.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 150,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,538.50. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,395,428 shares of company stock valued at $71,753,898 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

