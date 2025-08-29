Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.64 and last traded at $44.87. Approximately 7,539,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,440,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Specifically, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $114,486.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 150,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,538.50. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $5,773,402.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,816.26. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

