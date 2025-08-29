HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.11, but opened at $28.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HP shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 4,517,044 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.96.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP
HP Stock Up 4.7%
The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.76% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HP Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HP
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.