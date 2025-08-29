HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.11, but opened at $28.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HP shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 4,517,044 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.76% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

