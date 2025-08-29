Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 11,802 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Five Below by 1,097.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

In related news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,651.30. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $154.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

