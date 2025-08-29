Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 145,619 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 179.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 57.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after buying an additional 4,594,097 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,343,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after buying an additional 1,332,684 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 60.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,541,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after buying an additional 3,233,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after buying an additional 2,641,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $12.56 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,476. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,741.34. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,619 shares of company stock worth $2,975,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

