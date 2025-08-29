Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 28,861 Shares of ProAssurance Corporation $PRA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,655.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 621,935 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $5,573,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $5,167,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $3,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Trading Down 0.1%

PRA opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.13. ProAssurance Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

