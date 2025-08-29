Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF $BBIN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 209.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 7.0%

BBIN opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

