Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 34,940 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 259.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vontier alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after buying an additional 66,620 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Vontier by 586.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth $64,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.