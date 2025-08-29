Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 44,010 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 300.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ATAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

