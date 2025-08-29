Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 137.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.The firm had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

