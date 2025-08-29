Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR $IQ

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,047,714 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iQIYI worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 23.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,905,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 132.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 448,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 255,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Price Performance

IQ stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.25 and a beta of -0.14. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on iQIYI from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.