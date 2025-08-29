Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 27.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after buying an additional 195,827 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,801,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,088,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 721,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $61.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

