Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.0% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 103.4% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

