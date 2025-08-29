Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $164.07.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Research upgraded Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

