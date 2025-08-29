Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 161.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,625,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,072,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 233.8% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 81,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.3%

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

