Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elme Communities $ELME

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Elme Communities worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 6,041.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELME opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Elme Communities has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

