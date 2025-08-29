Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,286 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICL. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ICL Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.54 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

