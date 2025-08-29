Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 103,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

AGRO opened at $8.50 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. Wall Street Zen cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.07.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

