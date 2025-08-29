Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. $FLGT

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 145,518 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.8%

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $674.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $25,754.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 365,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,548.52. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $72,756. 31.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

