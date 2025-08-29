Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Select Medical worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 65,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $13.06 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.