Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veris Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth $34,817,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 192,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,538,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 922,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRE opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -139.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

