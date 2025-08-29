Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Frontdoor worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,024,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,760,000 after acquiring an additional 685,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 46.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after acquiring an additional 390,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,368,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after acquiring an additional 331,066 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. This represents a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

