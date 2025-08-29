Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of HealthStream worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.08 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $832.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

HealthStream declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $55,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,137 shares in the company, valued at $479,321.89. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

