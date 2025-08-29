Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.79 Million in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,429 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.66. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

