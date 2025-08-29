Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 212,946 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $28,842.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,044.70. This trade represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

