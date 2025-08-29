Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. $FBP

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,121 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,925,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,767,000 after acquiring an additional 201,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,622,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,759,000 after acquiring an additional 248,272 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,761,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,592,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 91,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,627,898.10. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

