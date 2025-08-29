Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,027.50. This trade represents a 30.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

