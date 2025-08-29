Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 10,433 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,644 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FULT opened at $19.67 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.47 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULT. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 599,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,467.82. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

