Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,122 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,637,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,000,000 after acquiring an additional 356,143 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,250,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,730,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,140,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,344,000 after acquiring an additional 266,907 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,913,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,810,000 after acquiring an additional 520,844 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,422.22. This represents a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.99 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

